Another day of Fall-like weather before temperatures heat back up

If you thought we started out chilly yesterday morning, you'll definitely want to grab a sweater or light jacket on the way out the door this morning because temperatures are starting out in the low 50s.

It's also a bit breezy outside with wind speeds ranging from 5-10 mph. That will continue throughout the day.

Plus, we'll continue to see slightly below average temperatures for this time of year with a high of 80. The average temperature for this time of year is about 83.

With dew points in the 40s, it'll be a pretty pleasant day overall. We will start to see some clouds roll in throughout the day, but the Tri-State will stay dry.

Tonight, we start to see temperatures heat back up a bit. Lows will be in the low-60s.

This sets us up for slightly above average temperatures for Wednesday with a high of 87. Humidity is going to start to increase as well, but with dew points back into the 50s, it most likely won't be too noticeable.

MORNING RUSH

Pleasant

Breezy

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Below average temps

Lower humidity

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Humidity starts to rise

Partly cloudy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slightly warmer

Low: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

