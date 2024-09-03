Another day of Fall-like weather before temperatures heat back up

If you thought we started out chilly yesterday morning, you'll definitely want to grab a sweater or light jacket on the way out the door this morning because temperatures are starting out in the low 50s.
It's also a bit breezy outside with wind speeds ranging from 5-10 mph. That will continue throughout the day.
Plus, we'll continue to see slightly below average temperatures for this time of year with a high of 80. The average temperature for this time of year is about 83.
With dew points in the 40s, it'll be a pretty pleasant day overall. We will start to see some clouds roll in throughout the day, but the Tri-State will stay dry.
Tonight, we start to see temperatures heat back up a bit. Lows will be in the low-60s.
This sets us up for slightly above average temperatures for Wednesday with a high of 87. Humidity is going to start to increase as well, but with dew points back into the 50s, it most likely won't be too noticeable.
MORNING RUSH
Pleasant
Breezy
Low: 53
TUESDAY
Below average temps
Lower humidity
High: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 60
WEDNESDAY
Humidity starts to rise
Partly cloudy
High: 87
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
Low: 62
