Another day at 80 but storms likely tonight

We've seen 3 days in a row at 80 or warmer and it looks like we should make it to around 80 again today.

Temperatures start in the low 50s with a clear sky. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning with a few more clouds rolling in late this afternoon. Temperatures warm to 80 by 4 p.m.

A complex of showers and storms will be out to our west this evening and this should hold together and roll through the Tri-State as early at 10 p.m. Some of the newest weather data coming in this morning pushes back the rain arrival to closer to midnight. Either, it's a night time event that comes with a threat for severe storms.

The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms tonight with large hail and damaging winds possible with the strongest storms. Our best window of opportunity for this is from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and then the rain intensity will drop and the severe weather threat ends.

Isolated, light showers start our Friday morning forecast but it doesn't dominate the day. We'll get back to a mostly sunny sky that afternoon with a high of 65 degrees.

The weekend still looks partly cloudy, dry and cooler than average. We'll end up near 60 both days.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

A few strong to severe storms

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Early light rain

Turning mostly sunny

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========