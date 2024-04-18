Another day at 80 but storms likely tonight

We've seen 3 days in a row at 80 or warmer and it looks like we should make it to around 80 again today.
Temperatures start in the low 50s with a clear sky. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning with a few more clouds rolling in late this afternoon. Temperatures warm to 80 by 4 p.m.
A complex of showers and storms will be out to our west this evening and this should hold together and roll through the Tri-State as early at 10 p.m. Some of the newest weather data coming in this morning pushes back the rain arrival to closer to midnight. Either, it's a night time event that comes with a threat for severe storms.
The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms tonight with large hail and damaging winds possible with the strongest storms. Our best window of opportunity for this is from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and then the rain intensity will drop and the severe weather threat ends.
Isolated, light showers start our Friday morning forecast but it doesn't dominate the day. We'll get back to a mostly sunny sky that afternoon with a high of 65 degrees.
The weekend still looks partly cloudy, dry and cooler than average. We'll end up near 60 both days.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 51
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT
Storms likely
A few strong to severe storms
Low: 56
FRIDAY
Early light rain
Turning mostly sunny
High: 65
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 46
