Another cooler day with plenty of sunshine

Temperatures will be a bit cooler as we head out the door this morning, dropping into the mid to upper 40s. The sky will be mostly clear and this sets the stage for another gorgeous day.

The sky will be mostly sunny today as temperatures only climb to the mid 60s. This is 10 degrees below average for the end of September. Winds will again pickup from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, giving us a bit of an afternoon breeze.

Wednesday is another rinse and repeat forecast for us, and that's not a bad thing! We'll start at 43 that morning and only warm to 63 degrees. This should be the coolest day we experience in the next 9 days.

Thursday we warm back up to 67 and it will be a gorgeous evening at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals take on the Dolphins.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday evening Bengals Forecast



The next item of business will be rain chances for the weekend. This is all dependent on the path and northern progression of Hurricane Ian after it makes landfall in Florida later this week. Currently, we are carrying an isolated chance for rain on Saturday and spotty chance on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool and crisp

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant again

High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 45

