Another cool day, where's Spring?

Where is Spring?
We are looking at another chilly day here in the Ohio Valley with temperatures nearly 15 degrees below normal. We'll start at 23 with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures warm to 45 for a high today under a partly cloudy sky. Canadian high pressure is in place, thus the unseasonably cool air.
Tonight will be chilly again too, dropping to 27 with increasing clouds.
Our next rain maker is developing well out to the southwest on Tuesday. It isn't helping us warm up too much more tomorrow as highs only improve to 47 degrees. But this same system will bring in a lot of cloud cover. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast during the day. Spotty showers will move in as the warm front lifts into the Ohio Valley, mainly between 4-10 p.m. Severe weather doesn't look like an issue, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week by a long shot. A strong south wind will push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for one day! The majority of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy, so if you are wanting to do something outside, this is the day to do it. But this rapid warm up is happening for a reason, the return of showers and storms. Rain is likely to pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a strong cold front.
Temperatures then return to the 60 degree mark on Thursday with some lingering light rainfall.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 23
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Below average
High: 45
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
A few flurries possible
Low: 27
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy to overcast
Evening rain chance
High: 47
TUESDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 42
