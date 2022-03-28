Another cool day, where's Spring?

Where is Spring?

We are looking at another chilly day here in the Ohio Valley with temperatures nearly 15 degrees below normal. We'll start at 23 with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures warm to 45 for a high today under a partly cloudy sky. Canadian high pressure is in place, thus the unseasonably cool air.

Tonight will be chilly again too, dropping to 27 with increasing clouds.

Our next rain maker is developing well out to the southwest on Tuesday. It isn't helping us warm up too much more tomorrow as highs only improve to 47 degrees. But this same system will bring in a lot of cloud cover. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast during the day. Spotty showers will move in as the warm front lifts into the Ohio Valley, mainly between 4-10 p.m. Severe weather doesn't look like an issue, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week by a long shot. A strong south wind will push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for one day! The majority of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy, so if you are wanting to do something outside, this is the day to do it. But this rapid warm up is happening for a reason, the return of showers and storms. Rain is likely to pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a strong cold front.

Temperatures then return to the 60 degree mark on Thursday with some lingering light rainfall.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 23

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Below average

High: 45

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A few flurries possible

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Evening rain chance

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 42

