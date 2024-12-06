Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another cold start to the day

Plenty of sunshine, chill remains
Winter Weather cold forecast
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Minchillo/AP
A pedestrian huddles under her hood as she walks in the cold near Fountain Square, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Cincinnati. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding a day earlier. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Winter Weather cold forecast
Posted

Yet again, the cold morning temperatures are what will get your attention today. Lows are dipping into the upper teens this morning with wind chills in the single digits at times.

The sky will be sunny today as high pressure moves over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures are going to improve a little bit, aided by our southwest wind. Highs should increase to 34 degrees. With the wind considered, it will feel like 25 degrees this afternoon.

Saturday's forecast is an easy one! We'll start cold at 19 and warm to 42 degrees and we'll see plenty of sunshine again.

Sunday is warming even more, up to 50 degrees. You'll notice increasing clouds throughout the day. Rain is headed our way but it won't come in until late that evening, if not overnight. Rain is likely Sunday night and into Monday morning.

MORNING RUSH
A few clouds
Chilly
Low: 17

FRIDAY
Sunshine
Staying chilly
High: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 19

SATURDAY
Sunshine
A bit milder
High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 30

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 50

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk