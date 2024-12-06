Another cold start to the day

Yet again, the cold morning temperatures are what will get your attention today. Lows are dipping into the upper teens this morning with wind chills in the single digits at times.

The sky will be sunny today as high pressure moves over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures are going to improve a little bit, aided by our southwest wind. Highs should increase to 34 degrees. With the wind considered, it will feel like 25 degrees this afternoon.

Saturday's forecast is an easy one! We'll start cold at 19 and warm to 42 degrees and we'll see plenty of sunshine again.

Sunday is warming even more, up to 50 degrees. You'll notice increasing clouds throughout the day. Rain is headed our way but it won't come in until late that evening, if not overnight. Rain is likely Sunday night and into Monday morning.

MORNING RUSH

A few clouds

Chilly

Low: 17

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Staying chilly

High: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 19

SATURDAY

Sunshine

A bit milder

High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 30

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 50

