Another cold start but warmth is on the way

We're off to a VERY cold start. Temperatures are starting in the teens but feeling more like the single digits. Today will eventually end up being warmer than Friday. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be 10-15 mph coming out of the south. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid 30s with increasing clouds.
Sunday starts off a lot warmer than Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Clouds will continue to increase as highs rise to the upper 40s, maybe even a couple of 50s. It will also be very breezy. Winds are coming out of the south at 15-25 mph. We will also stay dry for Sunday, even under cloudy skies.
The mild trend continues as we look ahead to the rest of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s before returning to the 40s on Friday. Rain also arrives Tuesday to Thursday.
SATURDAY
Chilly start
Partly cloudy
High: 44
SATURDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Mild
Low: 36
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Breezy
High: 49
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 32
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports