Another cold day, when it's going to warm up

It's still cold outside!
Temperatures start in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens this morning. Snow is still on our roof tops and grassy surfaces. Thankfully, most of the roads are dry and snow free. It's possible a few northern locations have a few slick spots remaining. Our main interstates and highways look clear.
The sky will be mostly cloudy today with temperatures warming into the low 40s. It's 15 degrees below normal. There's a chance that we could see some very brief precipitation this afternoon, but it's nothing to worry about when planning your day. If we end up with precipitation, it would be a brief sprinkle or a few flurries.
The sky clears out tonight but the temperature isn't going to drop as much. Southwest winds at 15 mph will help move in milder air tonight. We'll cool to 34 tonight.
Temperatures continue to rise tomorrow as west winds continue at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will improve to the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky.
This return to "seasonal" weather will be around for several days. Highs will be in the mid 50s again on Thursday. Friday we'll improve to 59 degrees. And it's great news for the weekend, highs will be in the mid 60s!
MORNING RUSH
Cold start
Partly cloudy
Low: 34
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight wintry mix chance
High: 41
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Not as cold
Low: 34
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Milder
High: 55
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Seasonal
Low: 34
