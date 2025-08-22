Another cloudy start, when we should see some sunshine today

Clouds dominated the sky on Thursday and that kept temperatures in the mid 70s! Clouds will be here to start our Friday forecast, but sunshine should come out this afternoon, warming us up a bit more.

Temperatures start at 65 degrees this morning under an overcast sky. By noon, we'll warm to 77 degrees, and it will still be mostly cloudy. By 4 p.m., we reach our high of 84 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. If clouds don't break up, we'll only warm to the upper 70s.

It's great news for Friday night football. There is no rain in the forecast and no extreme heat either. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 70s for the games this evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 86. This is the warmest day I see in your extended forecast.

WCPO Bengals Forecast

And then Sunday, Canadian air starts to move into the Ohio Valley! Highs on Sunday end up around 80 degrees, which is still warm. But it's the drop in humidity that makes the difference. You won't notice any stickiness in the air by Sunday afternoon.

And then next week, it's basically a Fall preview! Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to low 50s. Daytime highs will only climb to 73-78 all week. And no rain is in the forecast. Temperatures like this are more common in late September.

WCPO Sunday Cool Down

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To parlty sunny

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooling

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Not as humid

High: 80

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

