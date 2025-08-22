Another cloudy start, when we should see some sunshine today

Clouds dominated the sky on Thursday and that kept temperatures in the mid 70s! Clouds will be here to start our Friday forecast, but sunshine should come out this afternoon, warming us up a bit more.
Temperatures start at 65 degrees this morning under an overcast sky. By noon, we'll warm to 77 degrees, and it will still be mostly cloudy. By 4 p.m., we reach our high of 84 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. If clouds don't break up, we'll only warm to the upper 70s.
It's great news for Friday night football. There is no rain in the forecast and no extreme heat either. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 70s for the games this evening.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and seasonal with a high of 86. This is the warmest day I see in your extended forecast.
And then Sunday, Canadian air starts to move into the Ohio Valley! Highs on Sunday end up around 80 degrees, which is still warm. But it's the drop in humidity that makes the difference. You won't notice any stickiness in the air by Sunday afternoon.
And then next week, it's basically a Fall preview! Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to low 50s. Daytime highs will only climb to 73-78 all week. And no rain is in the forecast. Temperatures like this are more common in late September.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 65
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
To parlty sunny
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 66
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooling
Low: 62
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Not as humid
High: 80
