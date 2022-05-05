Another cloudy day, but when does rain move in?

Would you like to see some sunshine? Today is not your day!

The sky is overcast and we won't see any sun in today's forecast again, especially as low pressure moves in this afternoon and rain returns. Temperatures start in the mid to low 50s and warm to 69 this afternoon. Scattered showers will be west of Cincinnati by 4 p.m. and then widely scattered showers will be on the radar for the evening rush and up through the late part of the day. Severe weather is not expected today but if you have things to do outside, get them done before 4 p.m.

Spotty showers continue overnight and we could even get a few rumbles of thunder as the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. This wave of showers and storms will be on the radar from 2 to 8 a.m.

Friday morning starts with a round of showers and storms and then we get a brief break. This again, is when we build a little energy for new storms to pop in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will increase to 71 tomorrow. In the afternoon, mainly from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., another round of showers and storm is expected. This is when we have a low end threat for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concern tomorrow, but again, low end threat overall.

Jennifer Ketchmark Jennifer Ketchmark

What about the weekend?

Jennifer Ketchmark Low pressure departs Saturday



Saturday still has a 30% chance for rain. The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. While we shouldn't see a ton of rain on the radar, if it shows up, the best chance is prior to 3 p.m. The later part of the day is drier, but still cloudy.

Sunday still looks ideal with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 74.

And don't miss the BIG news for next week. It's going to feel like an early taste of summer as highs increase to the mid 80s for several days!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Cool

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Spotty showers after 4 p.m.

High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Warmer

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Low end severe weather risk

High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers continue

Mild

Low: 55

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

