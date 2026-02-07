Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another chilly weekend before a big change moves in

Bitter cold weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Frigid morning and chance for snow this weekend
Very cold weather, cold air breath
Posted

It had been 14 days since we hit 32° here in Cincinnati. Friday, we finally broke that streak! What's our reward for that? Another icy cold weekend with wind chills in the negatives this morning.

At least we get a lot of sunshine today but with winds out of the north highs will barely climb to 20 degrees, and wind chills make it feel like single digits again through the day. If you’re heading outside, think layers.

Tomorrow, although warmer, will bring more winter weather, with snow flurries, snow showers possible in the morning and clouds thickening up again. We could see a dusting in spots, and the cold persists with highs in the upper 20s and lows dropping into the teens overnight.

I do have good news, though! Starting Monday, we will see highs close to average- near 40! We don't stop there as Tuesday will be near 50 and the rest of the week should be in the 40s!

THIS MORNING

Cold

Mostly cloudy

Low: 10

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Colder

High: 20

TONIGHT

Much colder

Few clouds

Low: 9

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 28

