Another chilly morning but warmer air on the way

For the 3rd straight morning we are in the 30s as we head out the door. The good news is, we see temps climb to the upper 60s for a high, which is back to normal.

Sunshine continues to dominate the forecast. Overall, it's a perfect forecast for Blink and all your weekend activities. Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. As of right now, there's no great chance for rain.

Tuesday of next week could bring some showers but that's about it. We stay above average for a while now, as even into late next week temps hang around 70 in the afternoon.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Patchy frost

Low: 37

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 67

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 72

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 44

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========