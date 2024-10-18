Another chilly morning but warmer air on the way

For the 3rd straight morning we are in the 30s as we head out the door. The good news is, we see temps climb to the upper 60s for a high, which is back to normal.
Sunshine continues to dominate the forecast. Overall, it's a perfect forecast for Blink and all your weekend activities. Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. As of right now, there's no great chance for rain.
Tuesday of next week could bring some showers but that's about it. We stay above average for a while now, as even into late next week temps hang around 70 in the afternoon.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Patchy frost
Low: 37
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 67
TONIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 42
SATURDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 72
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Not as cold
Low: 44
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports