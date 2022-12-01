Another chilly day before warmer temps & rain arrive

This morning is starting off much cooler than yesterday morning! Morning temperatures are in the 20s but feeling like the teens. We'll see a mostly to partly clear sky today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We can expect clouds to increase later today. Tonight, the lows fall to the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy conditions.

Friday starts off cool and quickly warms up! Highs will eventually rise to the low to mid 50s! The majority of the day will stay dry. Friday evening is when we could get a few small showers. By 10 p.m. Friday, expect more rain, possibly heavy at times, to move through the Tri-State overnight into Saturday morning. Most of the rain should be done before 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday will both see highs in the 50s!

Sunday is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. At least we will stay dry for the Bengals game!

Looking deeper into next week, we're watching the potential for more rain at the beginning of the week and a gradual cooldown in temperatures.

THURSDAY

Partly to mostly clear

Staying dry

High: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Chilly

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Evening/overnight rain

Mild

Low: 47

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========