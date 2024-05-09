Another chance for storms Thursday

We are watching showers move from west to east across the Tri-State prior to sunrise. This activity won't be severe but it will give us wet roads for the drive into work. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

By 8 a.m., most of the morning rain will wrap up and head out of the Tri-State. Then we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures rise to the mid 70s this afternoon. But we aren't done with rain chances. Isolated storms should develop between 3 to 5 p.m. and move across our area through sunset. There's a low end threat for severe weather as well, with a "marginal risk" from the Storm Prediction Center.

WCPO Thursday evening storms chance



WCPO Thursday Severe Weather Risk



The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight and we'll cool more as winds shift to the north at 10 mph. We'll cool to 50 degrees.

Another quick moving cold front will pass on Saturday morning, producing a few showers in the early part of the day. We'll then warm to the upper 60s.

Mother's Day looks like a great forecast! Temperatures start at 47 and warm to 72 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny and no rain is expected.

MORNING RUSH

Showers fade, some wet roads

Mostly cloudy

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon and evening storms

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool, yet seasonal

Low: 49

