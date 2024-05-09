Another chance for storms Thursday

We are watching showers move from west to east across the Tri-State prior to sunrise. This activity won't be severe but it will give us wet roads for the drive into work. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
By 8 a.m., most of the morning rain will wrap up and head out of the Tri-State. Then we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures rise to the mid 70s this afternoon. But we aren't done with rain chances. Isolated storms should develop between 3 to 5 p.m. and move across our area through sunset. There's a low end threat for severe weather as well, with a "marginal risk" from the Storm Prediction Center.
The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight and we'll cool more as winds shift to the north at 10 mph. We'll cool to 50 degrees.
Another quick moving cold front will pass on Saturday morning, producing a few showers in the early part of the day. We'll then warm to the upper 60s.
Mother's Day looks like a great forecast! Temperatures start at 47 and warm to 72 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny and no rain is expected.
MORNING RUSH
Showers fade, some wet roads
Mostly cloudy
Low: 64
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon and evening storms
High: 74
THURSDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 50
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
High: 64
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool, yet seasonal
Low: 49
