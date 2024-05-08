Another chance for severe storms Wednesday

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to another risk for severe storms in the Tri-State.

The SPC has the southern half of our area in a "enhanced risk" of severe storms today with a "slight risk" to the north. Again, our severe weather concerns include all severe weather risks but damaging wind gusts stand out as the top concern Wednesday. It all comes down to timing!

The morning hours will be mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. It will warm quickly as temperatures push into the low 80s this afternoon. We'll more than likely be dry through 4 p.m.

It's around 5 p.m. that showers and storms should develop and potentially turn severe. The window for storms continues through midnight along with the severe weather threat. Storms will start in the "enhanced risk" area in our southern locations and lift to the northeast, covering more of the Tri-State and those north of the Ohio River with time.

WCPO Storms pop around 5 p.m.



WCPO Storms by 9 p.m.



While rain continues after midnight, it should be as heavy or strong with most of the rain wrapping up well before sunrise.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. We can't rule out rain on Thursday, but it will only be isolated chances at times. There are no severe weather concerns for Thursday.

Friday will run a bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s and a mostly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Strong to severe storms after 4 p.m.

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue and eventually fade

Mostly cloudy

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 49

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========