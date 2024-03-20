Another breezy and sunny forecast

Who wants to see some more sunshine?!

The sky is mostly clear this morning with a low of 39 degrees. It's noticeably warmer than Tuesday morning and that was due to our steady southwest wind. While winds are still from the southwest this morning, that will change as a cold front passes through the Tri-State early in the day. The front won't bring any rain or clouds but merely a wind shift. Winds will change to the northwest for the second half of the day and this slows our warming process. Today's high ends up at 51 degrees.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and colder air continues to flow into the Tri-State. We'll drop to 25 degrees.

Thursday's forecast is partly cloudy with a cooler high of 46 degrees.

The next rain maker comes in on Friday. This slow moving area of low pressure will bring in scattered rain activity during the day, most likely in the afternoon hours and into the evening. Friday's high comes in around 53.

WCPO Friday rain chance



Good news for the weekend ahead, it looks awesome! Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 50 and Sunday warms to 56 with a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit colder

High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 31

