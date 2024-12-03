Another bitterly cold start to the day

We are starting the day with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. The sky is mostly cloudy but we'll see decreasing clouds this morning. By this afternoon, the sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures rise to 34 degrees. The normal for this time of year is 47 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast will be windy! Winds are expected from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. This wind pushes in milder air, allowing temperatures to rise to the low 40s. Unfortunately due to the wind, it will feel like the low 30s at the warmest in the afternoon.

A cold front will pass through the Tri-State Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This brings in a brief chance for a wintry mix around 9 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. Then closer to midnight, temperatures will have cooled enough to produce some quick, light snowfall. It's possible that we could see a quick dusting of snow.

Then Thursday's forecast is another cold one! Temperatures are only expected in the mid to upper 20s with a mostly sunny sky. Wind chills will be in the teens throughout the day.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Chilly

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Windy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix to snow

Mostly cloudy and breezy

Low: 20

