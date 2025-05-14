Another afternoon with storm chances

Soaking showers sat across the area on Tuesday, and that activity faded overnight. But all that moisture is still here, leading to some patchy fog in the Tri-State. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy and muggy to start the day, with temperatures in the low 60s.

Rain chances are relatively small this morning. It's after noon that we'll see scattered showers and isolated storms returning to the radar, especially east of I-75. This will continue through 6 p.m. and then fade to the east. We should dry out this evening. Highs top out around 77 degrees.

Tonight's forecast is dry, with a low of 62 degrees.

Thursday will be a relatively dry and warmer day. Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s. It's later Thursday evening that showers and storms are possible, and that chance will continue overnight as a cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" of severe storms.

Rain chances will remain on Friday, but the best potential will be Friday night into Saturday morning as another cold front passes. This should get rain out of the forecast for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will turn mostly sunny with a high of 80, and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon scattered storms

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, warmer

Late evening storms

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms possible, some stronger

Mostly cloudy

Low: 68

