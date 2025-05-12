And it's back! Rain returns to the forecast

The weekend was a nice break from rain and storms. But in true spring fashion, we are back to more active weather today and the need for an umbrella.

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning, and temperatures are in the low 60s. Showers are building to our south in central Kentucky, and this activity will move north slowly. At first, it will run into drier air, making it difficult for rain to hold together. But the later it gets in the morning, it will likely rain in more areas. Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon as highs rise to the low 70s.

Severe weather is not expected today.

The same upper-level low that is bringing rain chances for Monday will do the same on Tuesday. The low is slightly closer, so the chance of rain is somewhat higher. The best potential for scattered showers and storms will be in the afternoon timeframe as peak daytime heating comes into play. Tuesday's high rises to 73 degrees.

We'll see additional rain chances on Wednesday, and highs rebound to 77 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 62

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Small rain chance

Low: 60

