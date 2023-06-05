An easy return to work this week but where's the rain?

It's a gorgeous start to the day with low humidity and few clouds in the sky. We'll start around 59 degrees and warming quickly again during the day. We'll end up around 77 at noon and then top out around 83 this afternoon. It's nearly a repeat forecast of Sunday. You'll also notice a milky looking sky today as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to pass through the Ohio Valley.

The big question on so many minds lately is... where's the rain? This week is going to be another stretch of the days where the rain chance is relatively low. We will have a cold front passing on Wednesday that brings a quick chance for rainfall. This isn't going to result in big, soaking rain numbers for us. Some locations may actually get missed as this precipitation passes through the Tri-State. And the front that's triggering rain is going to drive in even drier air to finish the week.

Temperatures will come down a little bit with this front. We will be in the mid to low 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday bring highs in the upper 70s with very low levels of humidity. Dew points will fall into the 40s so humidity isn't in play at all and guarantees no rain on Thursday and Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 59

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Not humid

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 57

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Isolated chance

Low: 58

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========