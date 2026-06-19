Ample sunshine returns for Friday, rain chances are back this weekend

The forecast will be dry across the Tri-State today with plenty of sunshine in the forecast too.

Temperatures start around 60 degrees this morning and we'll warm to 78 this afternoon. Winds are coming in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. There's a little bit of humidity in the air but it's not overwhelming.

WCPO Friday Forecast

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and lows cool to 58 degrees.

We get into the weekend and we have to start talking about rain chances again. Saturday starts mostly sunny and then clouds pop a bit more in the afternoon. This is also the time when a weak surface trough passes through the area and it will bring in some isolated rain activity. But there will be a lot of locations that don't see rain on Saturday. Highs end up around 80 tomorrow.

Sunday, Father's Day, will be the more likely chance for showers and storms. Temperatures start around 62 degrees and warm to 82 degrees. The morning hours should be dry but it looks like storms will come in from Indiana by the early afternoon and continue for several hours. Our best chance for storms is from 12 to 6 p.m. Then, additional spotty storms will continue late into the evening as well.

WCPO Sunday Midday

WCPO Sunday mid afternoon

Severe weather cannot be ruled out on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has included most of our region in a "marginal risk" for severe weather. We'll monitor this setup to see if that threat increases in the next 2 days.

WCPO SPC Outlook Sunday

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry with light winds

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant again

Low; 58

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Showers and storms likely

Mostly cloudy

High: 82

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