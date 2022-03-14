Ample sunshine as temperatures warm

We've made it past the cold weekend temperatures and now it's time to turn up the heat and get back outside!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning under a clear sky. We'll warm quickly today with a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will hit the low 60s by 3 p.m.

Tuesday will be another pleasant and warmer forecast. The morning starts with a few more clouds and a low of 40 but again, we are warming quickly. We'll top out at 63 with a mostly sunny sky.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday warmth



Can the deal get better? Why yes, it can! Wednesday and Thursday are two days to take advantage of. We'll warm to 69 on Wednesday and 70 on Thursday. Both days are expected to be dry and partly cloudy.

Rain doesn't return until Friday's forecast with scattered showers expected during the day.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 35

MONDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 60

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Milder

Low: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer again

High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 40

