Ample sunshine and warming up a bit more

High pressure keeps the forecast quiet
It's another sunny forecast ahead here in the Tri-State as we kick off the work week!

Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to 76 this afternoon. We'll see ample sunshine thanks to high pressure controlling the forecast locally.

Tonight, we'll drop to 48 for a low as the sky stays clear.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild too with a high of 77 degrees.

A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. We'll be lucky to see some clouds out of this system. It doesn't look like any rain will make it into the Tri-State with the cold front.

Temperatures are still warm on Wednesday, topping out at 78 before cooling back to the mid to low 60s on Thursday.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 46

MONDAY
Sunshine
A bit warmer
High: 76

MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 48

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm again
High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 55

