Ample sunshine and more warm air to come!

A frost advisory is in effect for our northern counties until 9 a.m. This is hopefully one of our last frost threats of the season. The general rule for planting is to wait until Mother's Day which is 17 days away! I can say with great confidence that we won't go below freezing the next 10 days. And even leading up to Mother's Day, I'm not seeing any big signs of colder air for our area in the long range weather models.

The sky will be mostly sunny today and temperatures will be pretty similar to what we saw yesterday. The high come in at 63 degrees.

The next round of low pressure will start to influence our forecast on Friday and this system is going to bring a big shift in temperatures for us. We'll warm to 70 on Friday as the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. This will also increase clouds for us in the afternoon hours. The front will also produce a few showers between 4 to 9 p.m. but any precipitation should be short lived. Severe weather is not expected.

We are in the "warm wedge" of this low pressure system this weekend. Highs are expected around 80 both days! But that's only part of the story. The wind will definitely get your attention this weekend. Winds will come in from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph on Saturday. Sunday winds continue from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

When it comes to rain, yes, we'll see a few showers on Saturday but it won't dominate the day or last long. Sunday should be dry.

MORNING RUSH

Frost to the north

Mostly clear

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Rain after 4 p.m.

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Warmer

Low: 59

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========