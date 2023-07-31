Ample sunshine and lower humidity

Oppressive humidity has officially left the area and our Monday forecast is looking perfect. Temperatures start in the mid 60s under a clear sky and we'll warm to 83 this afternoon with more sunshine. And here's the good news, dew points are actually dropping even more during the day, so the air will continue to feel more and more comfortable.

Tonight's forecast will be stunning as we cool to 60 under a clear sky.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with low levels of humidity. We will warm to 85 degrees.

We are actually looking at very low rain chances for the majority of the week. We will end the month of July with 8 inches of rainfall, which is nearly double the normal! So a few dry days isn't a bad thing.

It looks like temperatures will rise back into the upper 80s by the end of the week with higher levels of humidity on Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 65

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and warm

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Refreshing

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonable

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 62

