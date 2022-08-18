Ample sunshine and low humidity

The sky is mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the low 60s again. Unlike the last few days, we shouldn't see clouds increasing for the afternoon hours or any rain chances. High pressure is moving into the Ohio Valley today, keeping rain away.

Friday's forecast should be very similar. The sky will once again be mostly sunny with highs warm to 85 in the afternoon hours. Dew points are staying in the low 60s so it will be just a little sticky outside. This is our warmest day of the week and the one day that will feel like mid-August.

The next area of low pressure is slowly advancing out of the Midwest over the weekend. This could end up bringing a few showers on Saturday but it looks like the majority of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is the day that we'll have the better chance to see scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Low level of humidity

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit warmer

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 65

