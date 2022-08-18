Ample sunshine and low humidity

The sky is mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the low 60s again. Unlike the last few days, we shouldn't see clouds increasing for the afternoon hours or any rain chances. High pressure is moving into the Ohio Valley today, keeping rain away.
Friday's forecast should be very similar. The sky will once again be mostly sunny with highs warm to 85 in the afternoon hours. Dew points are staying in the low 60s so it will be just a little sticky outside. This is our warmest day of the week and the one day that will feel like mid-August.
The next area of low pressure is slowly advancing out of the Midwest over the weekend. This could end up bringing a few showers on Saturday but it looks like the majority of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is the day that we'll have the better chance to see scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 63
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Low level of humidity
High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 62
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit warmer
High: 85
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 65
