All about sunshine, how long we'll wait for the next rain chance

Sunshine is back in our sky today!
High pressure is sitting across the Great Lakes region and this will ensure that we see plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures start in the mid- to low-60s and we'll warm to 84 degrees this afternoon. Light winds from the northeast are expected too.
The sky stays clear tonight and we'll drop to 65 degrees.
Winds start to shift on Wednesday, eventually turning southwesterly in the afternoon hours. This will help bring in a little warmth, and certainly a bit more moisture. Dew points rise to 70 tomorrow, meaning it will feel quite humid outside. This will also help in rain development. Isolated storms are expected to pop in our eastern locations starting between 12 to 2 p.m. and then fading around sunset. There will be a lot of locations that don't see a drop of rain tomorrow.
Thursday's forecast is similar. Temperatures again top out around 86 degrees, humidity rises a bit and isolated storms are possible but not likely for all locations.
The next best chance for rain will be on Friday as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. This will bring scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours. It's also going to be very humid! That wall of water feeling will be back for several days.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 62
TUESDAY
Sunshine
A bit warmer
High: 84
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Isolated storm chance
High: 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 68
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