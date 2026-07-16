Air quality issues worsen, Canadian wildfire smoke spreads

Air quality is going to be the big story weather-wise today not only locally but also to the north. While you may not smell the smoke from Canadian wildfires, you will see the impact it has on our sky. The sky will look hazy, dim, if not overcast at times. Those with respiratory issues should consider staying inside today.

Air quality alerts are now in effect for the entire state of Ohio. Air quality alerts also extend to Fayette, Union, Franklin and Dearborn County in Indiana. Plus, Boone, Kenton and Campbell County in Kentucky. This is no longer a local pollution issue, but now is focused on smoke spilling in from Canada.

WCPO Air Quality Alerts

Temperatures are warm this morning in the mid-70s, and we'll warm to 90-92 degrees this afternoon. The sky will be hazy all day. There's also the potential to see a pop-up thunderstorm later this afternoon, but this is only a 20% chance or less.

Friday brings the return of showers and storms and a better chance for everyone to see rainfall. The morning hours will be dry with temperatures in the mid to low 70s again. Well warm to 90 on Friday, making it day 4 of our heat wave. The morning hours should be rain-free. Isolated showers and storms develop around the noon hour and then scattered showers and storms will be possible for the remainder of the day. Severe weather is not expected but we should see some decent downpours!

WCPO Early Friday afternoon

WCPO Friday evening storms

Spotty showers and storms will continue on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Drier weather is expected on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s again.

MORNING RUSH

Hazy sky

Warm

Low: 75

THURSDAY

Hazy conditions

Slight storm chance

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Hazy/smoky

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, hazy

Scattered afternoon storm

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty storm chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

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