Air quality issues continue through the weekend

Air quality continues to be a big story in the Ohio Valley. We are under air quality alert for Friday. And the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has extended this alert through Saturday and Sunday too.
Temperatures start in the mid 50s and we'll warm to 79 this afternoon. The sky will be sunny but it will still look hazy due to the wildfire smoke. Humidity is still very low and not an issue.
Saturday starts with temperatures in the mid 50s and once again, we are looking at few clouds and hazy sky conditions. We'll warm to 84 for a warmer day.
Sunday is when rain comes into the picture as the next area of low pressure comes into the Ohio Valley. Isolated showers will begin in the early afternoon hours ahead of the warm front. Temperatures warm to the low 80s. It's after 5 p.m. that scattered showers will spread across the area as the warm front arrives and that continues into the overnight hours. Rain will wrap up early Monday morning.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 55
FRIDAY
Hazy sunshine
Warmer
High: 79
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 56
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Hazy and warmer
High: 84
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 60
SUNDAY
Clouds build
Afternoon scattered showers and storms
High: 81
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports