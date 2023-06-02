Watch Now
Air Quality Alert plus 90+ degree temperatures

Highs will climb above 90
Posted at 3:47 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 03:47:48-04

There is an Air Quality Alert out for Hamilton, Dearborn, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties until midnight. Air quality for today is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Expect another hot day! Today and Saturday are both expected to reach 90 degrees! Because our dew points won't be overbearing, there is not much of a heat index to worry about. Temperatures will feel close to what they actually are. Expect mostly sunny skies today. Don't forget the sunscreen if you're heading out to the Reds game!

We do have a small chance to see some showers for Saturday. Good news for folks who need some water for the yards! These showers will mainly pop up in the late afternoon to early evening before moving out. We'll still be into the 90s though.

Need relief from the heat? We'll get our shot by the middle of next week. Temperatures will gradually return to the upper 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday. We have a few days with slight chances for rain next week.

FRIDAY
Mostly clear
Hot!
High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm night
Low: 64

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Evening showers possible
High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Rain moves out
Low: 64

