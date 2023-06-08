Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Air quality alert in effect due to wildfire smoke

Sunshine is back, but filtered by smoke in the sky
Air Quality Alert
WCPO
Air Quality Alert<br/>
Air Quality Alert
Posted at 3:47 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 03:48:18-04

Most of the Tri-State is under an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Thursday and Friday. Normally when we get air quality alerts, it's just for the metro area. But to see the alert extended throughout Ohio and Indiana is rare. The air is considered unhealthy for more sensitive groups. Limiting your time outside, keeping the windows closed and even using N95 masks is recommended until the air quality improves. The reason behind this is still the Canadian wildfire smoke moving into the Tri-State.

Air Quality Alert
Air Quality Alert

Today will technically be a sunny day with temperatures warming to the mid 70s. But with wildfire smoke moving in, it will look hazy at times. Humidity remains very low.

The sky stays clear tonight as we cool to 52. Then for Friday, temperatures warm to 79 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. But again, with wildfire smoke overhead and near the surface at times, it's going to look hazy.

More wildfire smoke on Friday
More wildfire smoke on Friday

The next chance for rain rolls in at the end of the weekend. While there's a small chance for rain during the day on Sunday, the best chance for showers will be Sunday late evening, that night and into Monday morning.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 57

THURSDAY
Sunshine
Hazy sky due to smoke
High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 52

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
More wildfire smoke
High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 56

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018