Air quality alert in effect due to wildfire smoke

Most of the Tri-State is under an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Thursday and Friday. Normally when we get air quality alerts, it's just for the metro area. But to see the alert extended throughout Ohio and Indiana is rare. The air is considered unhealthy for more sensitive groups. Limiting your time outside, keeping the windows closed and even using N95 masks is recommended until the air quality improves. The reason behind this is still the Canadian wildfire smoke moving into the Tri-State.

Today will technically be a sunny day with temperatures warming to the mid 70s. But with wildfire smoke moving in, it will look hazy at times. Humidity remains very low.

The sky stays clear tonight as we cool to 52. Then for Friday, temperatures warm to 79 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. But again, with wildfire smoke overhead and near the surface at times, it's going to look hazy.

The next chance for rain rolls in at the end of the weekend. While there's a small chance for rain during the day on Sunday, the best chance for showers will be Sunday late evening, that night and into Monday morning.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Hazy sky due to smoke

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

More wildfire smoke

High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 56

