Air quality alert as heat and humidity rise

Showers and storms return Friday
The Cincinnati metro area and portions of southeast Indiana are under an air quality alert today. For more information on how to reduce ozone levels, head to this LINK.

The morning starts with a few clouds and river valley fog again. Temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day with highs climbing even higher this time to 87 degrees. Humidity is also slowly rising, but it's barely noticeable today.

The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 68. Moisture will continue to build and humidity rises even more.

Friday will be warm and humid. Temperatures will end up in the mid 80s. The sky will be mostly cloudy as well. But it's in the afternoon hours that we'll start to see isolated showers and storms develop, turning more numerous in the evening hours. Scattered showers and storms are most likely from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The weekend forecast is unchanged. It still looks like we'll see scattered showers and storms on both days with highs in the low 80s. The best chance for rain each day is during the peak heat of the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Partly cloudy
Low: 67

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer and a bit more humid
High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Low: 68

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered afternoon/evening storms
High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
A few storms
Low: 68

