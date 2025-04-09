Afternoon showers work into the area

FREEZE WARNING through 10 a.m.
It's another winter-like start to the day. Morning lows are starting in the mid to upper 20s. We'll see widespread frost under sunny skies. But that won't last.
Increasing clouds will make us mostly cloudy around the noon hour. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-50s around 4 pm, and we'll likely see a couple of showers too. We'll see hit-or-miss showers throughout the rest of the evening.
Overnight, a line of storms will pass through the area, bringing heavier rainfall and isolated storms into Thursday.
Scattered rain showers will stick around for tomorrow, which will still be mild. It will be our warmest day of the week, with temperatures near 60 degrees. Total rainfall will be between 1/4 - 1/2 of an inch. Winds will sometimes be breezy, from the west at 10 to 15 mph.
While the bulk of the moisture will have moved off to our east on Friday, we will still have a chance for a lingering shower or two. With northerly winds and cloud cover, highs drop back to around 50 degrees.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Widespread frost by daybreak
Low: 26
TODAY
Clouds building
Afternoon showers
High: 53
TONIGHT
Showers and storms likely
Overcast, not as cold
Low: 45
TOMORROW
Scattered rain
Warmer
High: 61
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports