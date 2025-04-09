Afternoon showers work into the area

FREEZE WARNING through 10 a.m.

It's another winter-like start to the day. Morning lows are starting in the mid to upper 20s. We'll see widespread frost under sunny skies. But that won't last.

Increasing clouds will make us mostly cloudy around the noon hour. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-50s around 4 pm, and we'll likely see a couple of showers too. We'll see hit-or-miss showers throughout the rest of the evening.

WCPO Wedesday afternoon showers



Overnight, a line of storms will pass through the area, bringing heavier rainfall and isolated storms into Thursday.

WCPO Wednesday night storms



Scattered rain showers will stick around for tomorrow, which will still be mild. It will be our warmest day of the week, with temperatures near 60 degrees. Total rainfall will be between 1/4 - 1/2 of an inch. Winds will sometimes be breezy, from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

While the bulk of the moisture will have moved off to our east on Friday, we will still have a chance for a lingering shower or two. With northerly winds and cloud cover, highs drop back to around 50 degrees.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Widespread frost by daybreak

Low: 26

TODAY

Clouds building

Afternoon showers

High: 53

TONIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Overcast, not as cold

Low: 45

TOMORROW

Scattered rain

Warmer

High: 61

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========