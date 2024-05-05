Active weather week but good news for Flying Pig

It was a rainy and stormy Saturday for the majority of the area. And while most of this week will be much of the same, Mother Nature is helping us out for Flying Pig Sunday.

This morning is looking dry(!!) which is great news for runners. On the other hand, it's quite muggy. Make sure you are staying hydrated!

We start off in the low to mid 60s and warm quickly. By midday we will already be in the low to mid 70s. Average high for this time of the year is 71°. Skies will be partly cloudy to start as well. Most of the area should be dry to start the day and then we will have a small chance at an isolated afternoon shower and storm. However, they should be very spotty. With the high humidity, any storms that do develop will bring heavy rain, but that shouldn't be everywhere. High temperatures will be around 78°.

Mother Nature helps us today but not the case for the rest of the week. We will have a very active week from start to finish. Each day this week will bring a chance at showers and storms as humidity stays high and temperatures stay into upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be into the low 80s.

TODAY

Dry morning

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 78

TONIGHT

Spotty rain

Chance storms

Low: 61

MONDAY

Dry morning

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 74

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

