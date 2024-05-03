Active stretch of weather, when rain could be an issue

It's time to put the umbrella in your back seat and start checking the radar. This isn't an issue for just this weekend either, it's the next 9 days!

A very active weather window has opened for the Ohio Valley and we'll see rain chances nearly every day for an entire week if not more. My best advice to you includes two things. First, check the forecast daily to see the best timing windows for showers and storms. Secondly, keep an eye on the radar when your out at outdoor events, especially in the afternoon hours.

The best chance for rain on Friday will be in the morning hours. Widespread showers move across our area through the morning drive and up through the noon hour. Rain chances turn more isolated after that point and actually go down to 30% or less for this evening. This could be a good thing for the Reds game!

WCPO Friday afternoon rain coverage



WCPO Evening Reds Forecast



Most of the night will be dry with a low of 61.

Saturday starts dry and overcast. The potential for rain is there, but it's around 20%. For the 10K and 5K races, we should be relatively good to go! But keep an eye to the sky Saturday afternoon, as temperatures warm to the upper 70s, pop up showers and storms will dot the radar, especially after 3 p.m. This chance continues through sunset.

WCPO Saturday events



The chance for rain looks lower for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We are down to a 30% chance or less for rain during the Flying Pig Marathon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s for the race and it will be humid outside.

The better chance for rain is Sunday afternoon. With highs in the upper 70s, daytime heating will help pop up storms develop and the lingering cold front will also help produce showers and storms.

MORNING RUSH

Rain arrives

Mild temps

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Morning showers likely

Lower chance for rain after 4 p.m.

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast, mild

Slight rain chance

Low: 61

SATURDAY

Cloudy morning

Pop up showers and storms in the afternoon

High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Cloudy

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Overcast

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 79

