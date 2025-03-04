Active stretch begins with rain, storms and possibly snow

Not quite as cold out there this morning compared to yesterday. We will dip down to around 40 for sunrise.
Overall today is pretty decent with temperatures climbing to 60. It will be windy though, with winds gusting close to 40mph at times.
Once the sun goes down, the rain moves in. It will be heaviest overnight into early tomorrow, which will also bring some strong wind gusts and a chance of thunderstorms as well. Right now, these do not look to be severe.
Scattered showers greet us through the early part of tomorrow, but we will dry out and get a break for a short time. However, the winds will shift out of the north and this will produce a mix of rain and snow with snow showers happening as the temps drop later. NO significant accumulation is expected, at this point.
THIS MORNING
Mostly Cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 38
TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Rain late
High: 62
TONIGHT
Rain
Windy
Low: 49
TOMORROW
Rain lingers
Windy
High: 55
