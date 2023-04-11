Watch Now
Above average temperatures with more sunshine

Staying dry until Friday
Emily Hanford-Ostmann
Posted at 3:23 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 03:23:45-04

Temperatures are cool to start the day but this isn't going to last very long before temperatures rise sharply!

We are starting in the mid 40s for lows and we'll warm to 66 by the noon hour and then coast in the low 70s for the rest of the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny with a wind from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A few clouds move in overnight and this will lead to slightly warmer overnight temperatures in the upper 40s.

Wednesday starts partly cloudy but we'll get back to sunshine in the afternoon with a high of 74. Thursday is mostly sunny with a high of 76.

Friday is the first day this week that we'll see a rain chance, but it's a small one. Isolated showers will come in Friday afternoon and evening from the south and slowly drift to the north. The bigger thing you'll notice on Friday is the mostly cloudy sky with warm temperatures in the mid 70s.

A cold front moves through the Ohio Valley Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will be our best rain chance for the next week and it also brings a blast of cooler air for a few days early next week.

MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 44

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Milder
Low: 48

WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny
To mostly sunny
High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 49

