Above-average temperatures and a few more clouds

It almost feels like a dream. The weather has been ideal for days and that stretch isn't over yet. The only catch to the forecast is that we are a little warm for the last week of October.

The sky will be partly cloudy today due to a cold front sitting just north of our area. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and warm to 74 degrees. The average for late October is 63 degrees so we are 10+ degrees above normal. The front will not bring rain into the area today.

The cold front remains stalled north of us again on Tuesday. Being on the warm side of the boundary means our temperatures again start pleasant in the upper 40s and warm to 73 degrees by 3 p.m. The sky will be partly cloudy.

And yes, we are basically doing the same thing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday!

The next big event coming into our week is Halloween on Saturday. It looks like the cold front will hold off, giving us a dry and mild day. Highs on Saturday will reach 74 degrees and then by 6 p.m. we'll be around 70, cooling to the mid 60s toward the end of the trick-or-treat hours. Rain chances return Sunday along with the time change. Don't forget daylight saving time ends Saturday night into Sunday morning!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 48

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm again

High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 51

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