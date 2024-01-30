A wintry mix passes midday

A quick-moving system will pass through the Tri-State today giving us a mix of rain, sleet and snow at times.

The morning drive is dry with an overcast sky. Temperatures are near the freezing mark. We'll start to see precipitation entering our Indiana counties around 9-10 a.m. This moisture continues to move east and will be in the metro area around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WCPO 11 a.m. showers



WCPO Midday mix



The sky will be cloudy tonight with a few flurries. Temperatures cool to 32

We will see another mostly cloudy day on Wednesday. Temperatures warm to the low 40s for a seasonal forecast.

Thursday's forecast will be a little warmer as winds shift to the southwest at 15 mph and the sky turns partly cloudy. We should top out around 42 degrees.

More clouds spill into the Tri-State on Friday giving us another mostly cloudy forecast. Temperatures warm to the low 50s for a mild day.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Dry

Low: 32

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Midday wintry mix

High: 39

TUESDAY NIGHT

Flurries possible

Otherwise cloudy

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 32

