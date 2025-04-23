A winning weather combo, warmth and sunshine

We are looking at another stunning forecast here in the Tri-State.

Temperatures start at 52 degrees and warm to 79 this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Average highs this time of year should be closer to 68 degrees, so this is well above normal.

Thursday is another mild day with highs in the upper 70s again. We will start the day with sunshine and then clouds start to increase in the afternoon as the warm front starts to lift through the Ohio Valley. It's possible that we could see a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening hours. But this is not a widespread, likely rain chance.

Friday's forecast will be one where rain is likely for most locations. We'll see scattered showers and storms during the day with highs in the mid 70s.

And good news for the weekend, the forecast still looks dry and mild. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated storms

Partly cloudy

Low: 59

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========