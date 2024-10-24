Watch Now
A true late October forecast

Plenty of sunshine for Thursday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
We finally get a normal forecast today with seasonal temperatures. It's been a warm week thus far, so it's nice to talk about real October weather!

Temperatures start in the low 40s and we'll warm to 56 by noon and then up to 65 for a high at 4 p.m. The sky will be sunny and winds will be coming in lightly from the southeast at 3 to 5 mph.

Another cold front will arrive on Friday, increasing clouds during the day. Temperatures will also increase as winds pump in warmer air from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, pushing highs back into the mid-70s.

There is also a rain chance on Friday as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. We'll be lucky to see a few isolated showers with this system, so don't cancel your outdoor plans.

Behind Friday's cold front, temperatures will dip back down again. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees and then Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 60 degrees.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 40

THURSDAY
Sunshine
Cool, seasonal
High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 46

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy, warmer
Isolated rain chance
High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cool
Low: 51

