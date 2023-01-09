A true January forecast to start the week

How does an easy start to the work week sound in the weather forecast?

We'll see a mostly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. Clouds will decrease as we go through the day and temperatures warm to 42 degrees. No precipitation is expected today.

Tuesday will be another dry day too. We start at 31 and warm a bit more, rising to 48 degrees in the afternoon hours. The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy throughout the day.

A small chance for rain moves through the area on Wednesday but it's a brief chance. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high near the 50 degree mark.

Thursday will be a rainy day as low pressure starts to move through the Ohio Valley. It's on the back side of the low that we could see some light snowfall on Friday, but it just depends on how much moisture remains. We are watching that forecast for you so check back for updates!

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday showers



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 29

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool and dry

Low: 31

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

A bit milder

High: 48

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 36

