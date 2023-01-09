Watch Now
A true January forecast to start the week

Temperatures warm ahead of late week rainfall
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
The Great American Tower dominates the darkening Cincinnati skyline.
Posted at 3:22 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 04:21:38-05

How does an easy start to the work week sound in the weather forecast?

We'll see a mostly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. Clouds will decrease as we go through the day and temperatures warm to 42 degrees. No precipitation is expected today.

Tuesday will be another dry day too. We start at 31 and warm a bit more, rising to 48 degrees in the afternoon hours. The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy throughout the day.

A small chance for rain moves through the area on Wednesday but it's a brief chance. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high near the 50 degree mark.

Thursday will be a rainy day as low pressure starts to move through the Ohio Valley. It's on the back side of the low that we could see some light snowfall on Friday, but it just depends on how much moisture remains. We are watching that forecast for you so check back for updates!

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 29

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool and dry
Low: 31

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
A bit milder
High: 48

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 36

