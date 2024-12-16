A total washout, when the heaviest rain falls

Today is the day you want to have your umbrella ready!
Soaking showers will move across the Ohio Valley today, giving us steady precipitation for most of our daylight hours. Isolated rain chances start before 7 a.m. but more widespread rain should arrive by 8 a.m. for a large portion of the viewing area. Widely scattered showers are likely for the rest of the morning. We'll then see heavier rain coming through between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. After that, hit-or-miss rain showers will continue this evening for the peak evening drive. This rain won't be as widespread or heavy.
Temperatures will be mild today in the upper 50s.
Tonight, clouds decrease and we'll cool to 38 for a low under a partly cloudy sky.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 51 degrees.
Another rainmaker moves through on Wednesday, giving us another drenching day. Temperatures will drop down more behind this system to finish the work week.
MORNING RUSH
Rain moves in after 7 a.m.
Overcast
Low: 50
MONDAY
Rain likely
Heaviest rain midday
High: 58
MONDAY NIGHT
Drying out
Clouds decrease
Low: 38
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Mild
High: 51
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Cool and dry
Low: 37
