A total washout for Wednesday, how long rain hangs around

Rain is here and it's going to be here all day long. This is what we call a true "washout forecast" meaning it could more or less rain all day in your town. Roads will be we too, so this could lead to slow downs during our peak travel times.

Temperatures will be cooler today due to the cloud cover and rainfall. We'll start at 45 degrees and only warm to 51 degrees this afternoon. Average for October 29th is 61 degrees. When it comes to rain, widespread rain is here for the morning drive and it's generally light precipitation. Rain will stay widespread for most of the day but pick up in intensity at times this afternoon.

The area of low pressure that is bringing this rain into our area will stick around Thursday as well. The coverage of rain will be a little different tomorrow. When looking at futureview, the rain is more spotty. While Wednesday is basically a day where it rains constantly, Thursday's precipitation will be more off and on. Temperatures only hit 50 tomorrow.

All said and done, this event is a soaker. We should see around 1" of rain for most of the Tri-State by the time rain wraps up Thursday evening around 5 to 6 p.m.

We are still drying out on Friday for Halloween. Temperatures end up in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. By the evening hours, clouds will continue to decrease. We are expecting Trick or Treat temperatures to be in the low 50s and upper 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely

Cloudy and cool

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Cloudy

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Spotty showers

Overcast and cool

High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds start to decrease

Colder

Low: 39

