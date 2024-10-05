A taste of summer for the first weekend of October

Expect plenty of sun this weekend as high pressure holds on tight to our area. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, with highs around 80 degrees.

This evening will be pleasant, with temperatures falling through the 70s under mainly clear skies. It'll be perfect for the FC Cincinnati match against Orlando.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s Sunday morning, with mainly sunny skies. We'll see a cold front near the area, but it looks like rain doesn't develop until it gets east of our area. So, just expect a few more clouds later in the day, and some breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

We'll see an extended dry stretch next week, with temperatures cooling off a bit and getting back to normal for early October.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 80

TONIGHT

Still Clear

Pleasant

Low: 59

SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 51

