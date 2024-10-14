A taste of November temps and frost is coming soon

Temperatures will be 20 degrees colder today. Yes, a 20 degree drop!

We made it to 78 degrees on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. A cold front already moved through the Ohio Valley and now the colder air behind the boundary is spilling into our area quickly. We'll start Monday with a low of 47 degrees and only warm to 56-59 degrees in the afternoon hours.

The sky also turns mostly cloudy today. It will feel and look more like a November day. A surface trough is also moving through this evening and this could result in some light, isolated showers after 5 p.m. This chance for rain will also continue tonight.

WCPO Evening isolated showers



Tuesday is another mostly cloudy and chilly day. Temperatures only rise to 55 degrees. We'll see isolated showers in the morning, midday and early afternoon hours. A quick rumble of thunder can't be ruled out either.

Once the cloud cover clears Tuesday evening, temperatures will then drop even more in the overnight hours. We could see patchy frost Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning!

WCPO Patchy frost possible



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 47

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated evening showers

High: 59

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Colder

Low: 37

==========