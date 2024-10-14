A taste of November temps and frost is coming soon

Temperatures will be 20 degrees colder today. Yes, a 20 degree drop!
We made it to 78 degrees on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. A cold front already moved through the Ohio Valley and now the colder air behind the boundary is spilling into our area quickly. We'll start Monday with a low of 47 degrees and only warm to 56-59 degrees in the afternoon hours.
The sky also turns mostly cloudy today. It will feel and look more like a November day. A surface trough is also moving through this evening and this could result in some light, isolated showers after 5 p.m. This chance for rain will also continue tonight.
Tuesday is another mostly cloudy and chilly day. Temperatures only rise to 55 degrees. We'll see isolated showers in the morning, midday and early afternoon hours. A quick rumble of thunder can't be ruled out either.
Once the cloud cover clears Tuesday evening, temperatures will then drop even more in the overnight hours. We could see patchy frost Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 47
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated evening showers
High: 59
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
Low: 42
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
High: 55
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clearing out
Colder
Low: 37
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports