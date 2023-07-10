A sunny, seasonal start to the week

Who's ready for a day filled with sunshine?

We are getting a break from rain chances and clouds for the next two days. You'll also notice that it isn't as humid outside today. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Dew points hover around 60 so it just barely feels sticky outside.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny as well with just a bit more heat. We are warming to 88 tomorrow. There isn't a heat index to factor in yet as dew points remain in the low 60s.

Heat and humidity crank up a bit more by Wednesday. Temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees and yes, humidity is rising too. This will make it feel 1-2 degrees warmer in the afternoon hours. There's a small chance we could see a shower and thunderstorm pop in the heat of the afternoon but currently, that chance is 20% or less. It looks like Wednesday night might be the better chance for some storm complexes to come into play, but it's something we have to watch for now.

A generally "unsettled" pattern takes over for the rest of the week. What this means for you is that it's going to stay hot and humid with daily chances for storms, especially in the peak heat of the afternoon. This is when pop up storms will be possible. High pressure is off to the east and this allows a southwest flow in our winds, keeping that steady stream of heat and humidity funneling into the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 64

MONDAY

Sunny

Not too humid

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit warmer

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 66

==========