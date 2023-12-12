A sunny forecast comes with warmer temperatures

Sunshine is back today and this time it's around from sunrise to sunset. Temperatures start around 30 degrees and we'll warm to 47 this afternoon. The wind from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph is helping to warm us up a bit more. Seasonal for the 12th of December is 44 so this is a relatively normal day.

A cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley later this afternoon but no precipitation is expected with it's passage. We'll cool to 29 tonight behind the front.

Then Wednesday morning, the sky will be mostly cloudy as clouds come in behind the front too. But this cloud cover won't last all day. We'll get back to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon hours with a high of 42.

Thursday we are back to highs in the mid 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Friday is up to 50 with more sunshine.

Currently, it looks like our weekend forecast is going to be a nice one. We'll end up with highs in the low 50s both days. Saturday is partly cloudy and dry. Sunday is mostly cloudy and we are watching for a small rain chance that day.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 29

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy morning

To mostly sunny afternoon

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Colder

Low: 25

==========