A summer like feeling before a huge drop in temperatures

Here comes more heat! But there are huge changes on the horizon.

Our Monday and Tuesday forecast will have a summer-like feeling. Temperatures start in the low 60s both days and warm into the mid 80s in the afternoon hours. Sunshine will dominate the sky the next two days too.

Wednesday we'll see a few more clouds back into the sky as moisture starts to build. Temperatures will stay warm in the mid 80s for yet another unseasonably warm day. The average high for early October is around 73 degrees.

A cold front will move into the Ohio Valley late Thursday and into Friday and this system is going to make quite the statement! We'll go from a high of 80 on Thursday to highs in the low 60s on Saturday!

To get to those crisp, Fall temperatures, there will be a rain chance. Scattered showers and storms will move through late in the day on Thursday and continue into Friday. But after that, the weekend turns dry, sunny and cool!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

River valley fog

Low: 59

MONDAY

Sunshine

Warm

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Warm again

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 61

