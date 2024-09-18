A stretch of warm days expected

Clouds are still around this morning but as the day progresses, we should see less cloud cover and warmer temperatures. We'll start the day with lows in the mid 60s and then temperatures warm to 85 this afternoon.
So what's the big story weather wise going forward? Heat and the lack of rain.
Thursday's forecast will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees. Friday is also mostly sunny with a high of 88 and by Saturday we'll warm back to the 90 degree mark! During this stretch, no rain is expected.
I am seeing some signs of isolated rain chances starting on Monday and Tuesday next week but I wouldn't say this is a big chance for rain or one that I'm overly confident about. At this point we are adding a 30% chance for Monday and Tuesday, but we'll see how it plays out as we get a bit closer to those days.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Dry
Low: 62
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 87
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 63
