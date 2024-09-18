A stretch of warm days expected

Clouds are still around this morning but as the day progresses, we should see less cloud cover and warmer temperatures. We'll start the day with lows in the mid 60s and then temperatures warm to 85 this afternoon.

WCPO Reds Forecast



So what's the big story weather wise going forward? Heat and the lack of rain.

Thursday's forecast will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees. Friday is also mostly sunny with a high of 88 and by Saturday we'll warm back to the 90 degree mark! During this stretch, no rain is expected.

I am seeing some signs of isolated rain chances starting on Monday and Tuesday next week but I wouldn't say this is a big chance for rain or one that I'm overly confident about. At this point we are adding a 30% chance for Monday and Tuesday, but we'll see how it plays out as we get a bit closer to those days.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 63

==========