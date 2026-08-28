A stretch of dry weather and then the start of a heat wave

We are starting a stretch of dry weather, and eventually, it's going to turn HOT for the end of August and the start of September.

Our Friday forecast is easy-peasy. We'll start with temperatures in the mid 60s and warm to the mid 80s this afternoon. The sky will be sunny thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. You will not notice humidity today. Ragweed numbers remain very high. It will be a great evening for our Friday night football games.

WCPO Friday Football Forecast

Saturday's forecast is nearly a repeat. We'll start the day at 64 degrees and warm to 85 degrees in the afternoon. The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny and there will be a light east wind. The Germania Society is hosting their Oktoberfest this weekend and all the afternoon events and festivities will be easy to enjoy with such a nice weather forecast.

WCPO Saturday events forecast

Sunday starts our heat wave. Temperatures rise to 90 on Sunday under a sunny sky.

We'll continue to see highs in the mid to low 90s all next week. There is almost no rain in the forecast. The heat index will be around 100 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Ample sunshine

Seasonal temps

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Warm and dry

High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Sunshine

Heat wave begins

High: 90

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